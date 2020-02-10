E Source acquires Louisiana-based utility consultant

BOULDER –– E Source Energy Cos. LLC, which provides utility companies with research and consultation, acquired UtiliWorks Consulting LLC on Feb. 6.
UtiliWorks, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a consulting firm that specializes in water, gas and electric utility markets, will provide E Source with its Smart City Assessment tool and data optimization.
Sponsored Content
“Our acquisition of UtiliWorks will allow us to provide an even richer offering in the areas of technology implementation and optimization for utilities and cities,” E Source CEO Wayne Greenberg said in a prepared statement.
E Source has been providing companies, including Xcel Energy Inc. and Platte River Power Authority, in the United States and Canada with business and energy-efficiency data for more than 30 years. In 2008, the company acquired EnergyWindow Inc.
The amount that E Source paid for UtiliWorks has not been disclosed. UtiliWorks will continue to operate under its name as a division of E Source.
BOULDER –– E Source Energy Cos. LLC, which provides utility companies with research and consultation, acquired UtiliWorks Consulting LLC on Feb. 6.
UtiliWorks, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a consulting firm that specializes in water, gas and electric utility markets, will provide E Source with its Smart City Assessment tool and data optimization.
Sponsored Content
“Our acquisition of UtiliWorks will allow us to provide an even richer offering in the areas of technology implementation and optimization for utilities and cities,” E Source CEO Wayne Greenberg said in a prepared statement.
E Source has been providing companies, including Xcel Energy Inc. and Platte River Power Authority, in the United States and Canada with business and energy-efficiency data for more than 30 years. In 2008, the company acquired EnergyWindow Inc.
The amount that E Source paid for UtiliWorks has not been disclosed. UtiliWorks will continue to operate under its name as a division of E Source.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!