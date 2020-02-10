E Source acquires Louisiana-based utility consultant

BOULDER –– E Source Energy Cos. LLC, which provides utility companies with research and consultation, acquired UtiliWorks Consulting LLC on Feb. 6.

UtiliWorks, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a consulting firm that specializes in water, gas and electric utility markets, will provide E Source with its Smart City Assessment tool and data optimization.

“Our acquisition of UtiliWorks will allow us to provide an even richer offering in the areas of technology implementation and optimization for utilities and cities,” E Source CEO Wayne Greenberg said in a prepared statement.

E Source has been providing companies, including Xcel Energy Inc. and Platte River Power Authority, in the United States and Canada with business and energy-efficiency data for more than 30 years. In 2008, the company acquired EnergyWindow Inc.

The amount that E Source paid for UtiliWorks has not been disclosed. UtiliWorks will continue to operate under its name as a division of E Source.