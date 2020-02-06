Outdoor Foundation head tapped to lead OIA

BOULDER — The Outdoor Industry Association, a Boulder-based trade group, has named Lise Aangeenbrug its new executive director.

Aangeenbrug, leader of the OIA’s philanthropic arm Outdoor Foundation, succeeds Amy Roberts, who left the association in 2019 for a position with VF Corp.

Aangeenbrug will continue in her role with the foundation until a replacement is hired, according to an association news release. She takes over leadership of OIA next month.

“OIA has a unique role around bringing together voices and ideas to support thriving outdoor businesses, to empower and build thriving outdoor communities and to ensure a thriving planet,” Aangeenbrug said in a prepared statement. “This is a dream job, and I am excited to collaborate with the outdoor industry and other organizations to build a big tent that leads to powerful action.”

In addition to her experience at Outdoor Foundation, Aangeenbrug has served in leadership positions with the National Park Foundation and Great Outdoors Colorado Trust Fund.

“Lise’s strategic vision, conservation expertise and track record of coalition building make her the right leader to move the outdoor industry’s important work forward,” OIA board chairwoman Nora Stowell said in a statement. “Time and again, Lise has proven that collaboration creates action and cements positive change.”