Louisville office building changes hands for $21.2M

LOUISVILLE — A roughly 100,000-square-foot office building at 1315 Century Drive in Louisville was purchased in late September for $21.2 million.

The seller of the property, which was built in 1987, was Lexington Louisville LP, according to a Boulder County public records.That entity is an affiliate of New York-based commercial real estate investment group Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP). The trust manages nearly 49 million square feet of real estate over 139 properties across the country, according to the LRT website.

TFG West Century Drive Property LLC, an affiliate of Boston real estate investor Tritower Financial Group, was the buyer.

The Century Drive office space houses a number of companies including Rogue Wave Software Inc. and Global Health Care Exchange LLC.