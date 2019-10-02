Crossroads Safehouse, based in Fort Collins, will host its inaugural Prohibition Party from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Fort Collins Hilton to raise money for the Safehouse and its mission to “prohibit” domestic violence. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased at crossroadssafehouse.org/prohibitionparty/. Guests are encouraged to dress in 1920s costume. The event will include food, drinks and dancing to the big band stylings of Bianca Flyboys. Free dance lessons will be available, as well as professional dancers to show off their skills.