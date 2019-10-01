ION Clean Energy joins team getting $5.8M federal grant for Nebraska project

BOULDER — Ion Clean Energy Inc. will receive a cut of a $5.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to join a team designing an expanded carbon-capture system for Nebraska’s largest coal-fired power plant.

The Boulder clean energy company said in a press release that it’s joining four other companies to complete a feasibility study to double the 300-megawatt carbon capture island at the Gerald Gentleman Station, a 1,365-megawatt coal plant in west-central Nebraska. The grant is coming from the National Energy Technology Laboratory in Pittsburgh.

Jennifer Atcheson, ION’s vice president of operations, declined to say via email how much of the overall grant the company is receiving. However, she said the company’s technology combined with federal tax credits passed by Congress last year will make carbon capture a more viable opportunity for the energy industry.

““This project is an important step toward achieving ION’s goals of deep decarbonization of large industrial point sources,” she said.