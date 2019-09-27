Boulder County Restaurant Week announces participants, nonprofit partners

BOULDER — First Bite: Boulder County Restaurant Week announced Thursday its initial list of participating restaurants and the nonprofit organizations that will participate in the event’s Two for Tuesday fundraising effort.

Two for Tuesday encourages diners to contribute $2 or more to Boulder County Farmers Market, Conscious Alliance, Growing Gardens, Resource Central and Sister Carmen. A portion of donations will be matched by Cured, Elton Construction, Native Edge Landscaping.

First Bite offers $29 or $49 per person three-course prix-fixe menu options Nov. 8 through Nov. 16.

The following restaurants are signed on to participate and others are expected to be added: