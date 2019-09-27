Boulder County Restaurant Week announces participants, nonprofit partners

BOULDER — First Bite: Boulder County Restaurant Week announced Thursday its initial list of participating restaurants and the nonprofit organizations that will participate in the event’s Two for Tuesday fundraising effort.
Two for Tuesday encourages diners to contribute $2 or more to Boulder County Farmers Market, Conscious Alliance, Growing Gardens, Resource Central and Sister Carmen. A portion of donations will be matched by Cured, Elton Construction, Native Edge Landscaping.
First Bite offers $29 or $49 per person three-course prix-fixe menu options Nov. 8 through Nov. 16.
The following restaurants are signed on to participate and others are expected to be added:
- 740 Front
- Acreage Ciderhouse & Eatery
- Arcana
- Avery Brewing Co.
- Bin 46 Wine Bar & Restaurant
- Boulder ChopHouse & Tavern
- Boulder Cork
- BRU handbuilt ales & eats
- Café Aion
- Centro Mexican Kitchen
- Chautauqua Dining Hall
- Dagabi Tapas Bar
- Element Bistro
- The Empire Lounge & Restaurant
- The Greenbriar Inn
- Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar
- Jill’s Restaurant
- Leaf
- Lyons Fork
- The Melting Pot
- The North End at 4580
- Oak at Fourteenth
- Osaka’s Restaurant
- Parma Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar
- Pepper the Noshery
- The Post Brewing Co.
- Riffs Urban Fare
- River and Woods
- Salt
- Sforno Trattoria
- Shine Restaurant & Potion Bar
- Steakhouse No. 316
- Strade Bianche Cafe
- Sugarbeet
- Tocalli Cocina
- Vero Wood Fire Pizza
- Via Toscana
- West End Tavern
- West Flanders Brewing Co.
- Zolo Grill
- Zucca
BOULDER — First Bite: Boulder County Restaurant Week announced Thursday its initial list of participating restaurants and the nonprofit organizations that will participate in the event’s Two for Tuesday fundraising effort.
Two for Tuesday encourages diners to contribute $2 or more to Boulder County Farmers Market, Conscious Alliance, Growing Gardens, Resource Central and Sister Carmen. A portion of donations will be matched by Cured, Elton Construction, Native Edge Landscaping.
First Bite offers $29 or $49 per person three-course prix-fixe menu options Nov. 8 through Nov. 16.
The following restaurants are signed on to participate and others are expected to be added:
- 740 Front
- Acreage Ciderhouse & Eatery
- Arcana
- Avery Brewing Co.
- Bin 46 Wine Bar & Restaurant
- Boulder ChopHouse & Tavern
- Boulder Cork
- BRU handbuilt ales & eats
- Café Aion
- Centro Mexican Kitchen
- Chautauqua Dining Hall
- Dagabi Tapas Bar
- Element Bistro
- The Empire Lounge & Restaurant
- The Greenbriar Inn
- Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar
- Jill’s Restaurant
- Leaf
- Lyons Fork
- The Melting Pot
- The North End at 4580
- Oak at Fourteenth
- Osaka’s Restaurant
- Parma Trattoria…