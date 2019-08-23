Canvas, Elevations host international exchange of ideas

BOULDER — Elevations Credit Union and Canvas Credit Union collaborated this week to host Ireland-based Core Credit Union Ltd. to explore strategy and best business practices. The three-day exchange was coordinated with the assistance of Brian Branch, president and CEO of World Council of Credit Unions, with the goal of improving each organization through communication and partnership. The event is part of the World Council’s Irish American Exchange program.

“Core Credit Union Ltd. has grown rapidly in the last few years,” Branch said. “When helping to identify who would benefit most from this type of collaboration, the credit union seemed like a natural fit.”

The exchange focused on lending, technology, growth, regulatory investment and finance, and governance. Leaders from all three credit unions — plus members of the boards of directors for Elevations and Canvas — participated in briefings on strategy and business model.

“This was a unique opportunity to work with credit unions that operate in different environments,” said Gerry Agnes, president and CEO of Elevations Credit Union. “I’m thrilled with how much each organization gained from this experience, and know that our membership will prosper from the wisdom shared. Co-hosting Core Credit Union Ltd. with Canvas Credit Union gave us the chance to absorb insights into their operations, while sharing our knowledge on growth and other important topics relevant to the credit union. We are excited to continue the multi-year mutual exchange of information between our three organizations.”

“I’m really jazzed today,” said Todd Marksberry, Canvas Credit Union’s president and CEO. “Collaboration is one of the many gifts of our industry. Credit unions talk about collaboration a lot. We need to put our words into action even more often. This week, we did just that. I can feel the energy radiating from our Canvas leaders today. We love to learn and believe that it is our mandate to serve and share. We are grateful to the Core and Elevations teams for helping each of our organizations get better. We aim to transform financial services. We can bring that dream to life more quickly together than we would alone.”