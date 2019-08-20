Initial phase of Western Disposal site redevelopment to begin next year

BOULDER — The first phase of Western Disposal’s site redevelopment project in Boulder is expected to get underway in 2020.

Ultimately, the project seeks to transform the Boulder-based trash and recycling service provider’s operations within the 33.25-acre Western Industrial Park site at 2655 63rd St.

The plan involves replacing “the large 110,000-square-foot Waste Transfer Station with composting facility on Lot 1 [of the 2655 63rd St. facility] with a campus atmosphere featuring a series of smaller buildings that function together to accommodate the day-to-day operations of Western Disposal Services,” according to documents submitted to Boulder planners.

The redevelopment represents the “final defining project in the development of ‘Recycle Row’ (the one-mile section of 63rd Street between Arapahoe and Valmont Roads) as a one-stop shop where Boulder residents and businesses can access facilities to meet all their waste reduction and recycling needs,” documents show. “The ‘Recycle Row’ corridor includes Eco-Cycle and the Center for Resource Conservation (both just southeast of Arapahoe and 63rd Street), Boulder Recycling Center, and the proposed Western Disposal Services Transfer Building with public access drop off and Western Disposal’s headquarters.”

Western’s new five-building complex will eventually include a new company headquarters.

One of the first steps is development of a new 20,625-square-foot transfer station that “will be used as the facility for sorting recyclables and transferring of waste … for removal to an off-site facility – no permanent waste will be kept on site,” according to planning documents.

The project is expected to break ground in mid-2020 with an estimated completion timeframe set for late 2020 or early 2021, Western Disposal vice president of operation Mike Seader told BizWest.

The other phases of the project are still in the planning stage and will likely be built over a period of several years, he said.

The project is currently working its way through Boulder’s site review process, which Seader said he expects to take a least a few more months to complete.

Western Disposal’s existing headquarters on Butte Mill Road will be vacated and moved to a new location within the 63rd Street complex. The company plans to seek building permits and begin the construction process in 2021.