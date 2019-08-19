CSU names new Research Foundation chief

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University has tapped Ajay Menon to serve as the new CSU Research Foundation president and CEO.

Menon, a CSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences dean, will take on the new role in October. He is replacing Kathleen Henry, who is retiring. Menon also previously held the role of dean of CSU’s College of Business

In his role with CSURF, “Menon will be responsible for the protection, management and commercialization of intellectual property resulting from research at CSU and will oversee the services that CSURF provides to both CSU and the CSU System,” according to a university news release.

“CSURF is extremely lucky in that we have had a real superstar in Kathleen, and we are hiring a real superstar in Ajay. We look forward to a dynamic future,” CSURF board chair Don Marostica said in a prepared statement.