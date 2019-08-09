Land sells for proposed Holiday Inn Express in Firestone

FIRESTONE — A plot of land in Firestone near the Interstate 25/Colorado Highway 119 interchange is moving closer to having a Holiday Inn Express built on it.

The property, located at 11256 Business Park Circle, sold for $990,000 to a subsidiary of Total Development Corp. in Castle Rock. The property is northeast of the I-25 and Colorado Highway 119 interchange.

The lot is valued at $358,007, according to Weld County property records.

The property was first listed last October as a three-story, 45,635-square-foot, 75-room development opportunity on commercial real estate website LoopNet.

Paula Mehle, director of economic development for the city of Firestone, said the city’s board of trustees approved the hotel’s development plan under the previous owners. The new owners will need to get another set of building permits before construction can begin, she said.

There are currently four other hotels in Firestone’s Del Camino area with a total of 326 rooms. Mehle said an extra hotel will add options to an area that regularly registers 75 percent to 80 percent occupancy.

“I think this is going to help with the demand in the area,” she said. “We’re getting more and more people looking in the area for new homes, people visiting them and just the overall demand for the workforce.”

Total Development Corp. did not respond to a request for comment Friday mornin