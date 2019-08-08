Rangeview office building goes to market for $14M

LOVELAND — The 54,230-square-foot Rangeview One office building is up for sale.

The four-story building at 2725 Rocky Mountain Ave., built in 2001, was originally listed for sale late last month for $14,575,000 on commercial real estate site LoopNet. The advertisement says the building has an occupancy rate of 97.4 percent.

The property’s estimated value is $13 million, according to Larimer County property records. Vacant offices in the building are currently leasing between $19.50 to $20.50 per square foot.

The building is owned by a subsidiary of Fort Collins real estate firm Everitt Cos., according to Colorado Secretary of State records.

Rangeview One was developed by Everitt, Alliance Construction Solutions Inc. and Loveland-based McWhinney.

Leasing agents for the building referred questions to Everitt Cos. CEO David Everitt, who did not respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.