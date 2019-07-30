NoCo, Boulder Valley hospitals place in U.S. News statewide rankings

FORT COLLINS and BOULDER and LOVELAND — U.S. News and World Report has ranked several hospitals in the region as some of the best in Colorado.

In its annual listings, the magazine listed UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland as seventh-best in the state, tying with UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. The hospital was cited for its lung surgery and heart procedure programs, along with its abdominal aortic aneurysm procedures.

UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins came in 11th place and was cited for its performance with colon cancer surgery and hip and knee replacements.

Banner Fort Collins Medical Center and Boulder Community Health did not place in U.S. News’ statewide rankings, but both were rated as high performers in hip replacement procedures. The magazine also gave BCH a high performer ranking in knee replacements.

U.S. News named UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora as the best in the state.