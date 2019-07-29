Home » Newsletters » Afternoon

Kroger to carry Charlotte’s Web CBD products

By Lucas High — 

BOULDER — The Kroger Co., the country’s largest supermarket chain, will carry Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. CBD products in 1,350 stores across 22 states.

“The announcement with Kroger marks a milestone for Charlotte’s Web as the largest distribution ever through a single retailer,” according to a company news release.

“Since its founding, Charlotte’s Web has been on a mission to make CBD products available for as many people as possible,” CEO Deanie Elsner said in a prepared statement. “This distribution reach through Kroger’s market-leading network of grocery stores is an enormous contributor to our mission.”

