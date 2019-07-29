Kroger to carry Charlotte’s Web CBD products

BOULDER — The Kroger Co., the country’s largest supermarket chain, will carry Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. CBD products in 1,350 stores across 22 states.

“The announcement with Kroger marks a milestone for Charlotte’s Web as the largest distribution ever through a single retailer,” according to a company news release.

Sponsored Content

Prevent Fraud With These Simple Tips

Identity theft is a trillion-dollar industry in an ever-expanding market, while the growing popularity of debit cards has been accompanied by rising debit card fraud. Check out these tips for several measures you can take to reduce the opportunities for fraudsters to steal from you. Read More

“Since its founding, Charlotte’s Web has been on a mission to make CBD products available for as many people as possible,” CEO Deanie Elsner said in a prepared statement. “This distribution reach through Kroger’s market-leading network of grocery stores is an enormous contributor to our mission.”