Funding Friday: Computer security and oat bars pull in millions

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Some notable rounds announced this week:

Louisville-based Threat X Inc. has secured $8,528,257 in its latest fundraising round. The funds are mixed between equity in the company and $3,178,259 of convertible promissory notes, which is debt until a company reaches a certain threshold before converting into equity in the company.

Simply Delicious Inc., the Boulder-based company behind Bobo’s Oat Bars, closed on a $5,499,981 round Wednesday, with eight investors contributing.

Other rounds this week (Source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission):

July 22: Fior di Latte Inc., Boulder, $200,000 raised of $400,000 target.

July 22: Clear Child Psychology Inc., Broomfield, $500,000 raised and goal reached.

July 23: ElDorado Natural Resources Fund V LP, Boulder, $4,050,000 raised in indefinite funding round.

July 25: Chautauqua Series Fund LLC, Boulder, $1,500,000 raised in indefinite funding round.