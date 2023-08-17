Deadline extended for Boulder Valley 40 Under Forty nominations

The nomination deadline for BizWest’s 2023 40 Under Forty recognition event has been extended through noon Monday, Aug. 21 — but only for nominations from Boulder and Broomfield counties.

Nominations for those in Larimer and Weld counties closed last Friday.

The program recognizes 40 emerging business leaders younger than age 40 who are making a mark on their communities through professional success and volunteer activities. Those recognized are helping shape the future of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

To be eligible, nominees must:

Be under 40 years of age on or before Dec. 31, 2023.

Not have been a previous 40 Under Forty honoree.

Have achieved a leadership role at his or her firm.

Have had an impact on, as well as maintained leadership in, his or her organization.

Live or work in at least one the following counties: Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer or Weld.

Have received significant achievements in the community through professional recognition.

Have worked to help others through community service and charitable giving.

The nomination form can be found here.

The recognition ceremony will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Grace Place in Berthoud. Ticketing information for the event will be available soon.