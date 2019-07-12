Confluence to address ag water needs

LOVELAND — As urban population grows, the water supply for agriculture diminishes because water resources are limited in Northern Colorado.

Confluence: The Northern Colorado Water Conference, will look at the impacts on agriculture caused when ag land and water rights are acquired for development. Among the questions to be addressed are how much reallocation of water rights will the region accept, and what mechanisms exist to preserve the region’s agricultural heritage and economy?

Panelists are:

Tom Haren, CEO, AGPROfessionals

Roy Otto, city manager, city of Greeley

Chris Thorne, partner, Holland & Hart

Bradley D. Wind, general manager, Northern Water

Confluence is the first water conference in the region to examine the economic issues surrounding the scarcity of water affecting the growing numbers of residents of Northern Colorado. The event is Thursday, July 19, at the Ranch, 5280 Arena Circle, Suite 100, Loveland.

Confluence is a BizWest event. Tickets are available here. The event occurs on the same day and at the same venue as the Colorado Energy Summit. Tickets for either event are $53.49 or $103.49 for an all-day pass. Discounts are available for purchases of five or more tickets to either event. Those discounted ticket prices are $43.49 each or $83.49 each for all-day passes.