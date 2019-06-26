Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Boulder developer eyes 40-story Denver apartment tower

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — Boulder developer Michael Eisenstein, founder of Land Capital LLC, plans to build a 1,300-unit apartment tower in downtown Denver — unless he maintains the site as a parking lot.

The Denver Business Journal reports that Eisenstein is under contract to purchase a parking lot at 1901 Arapahoe St. from Paradise Investments. The purchase price would be $28 million, and the deal could close by year’s end, Eisenstein told the Business Journal.

Two plans for the property are under consideration: keeping it as a high-revenue-producing parking lot, or construction a 40-story, 1,300 apartment complex.

 

