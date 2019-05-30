Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Public trustee system now reports to treasurers

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — The public trustee system in Colorado will now uniformly report to county treasurers, thanks to a bill signed into law this week by Gov. Jared Polis.

Public trustees handle the foreclosure of property, oversee public notification of foreclosures, the sale of foreclosed properties, and deeds of trust. In most of Colorado’s counties, that work is overseen by treasurers already. But in Larimer, Weld, and Boulder counties, among a few others, trustees were appointed by the governor.

Polis said in signing the measure that control of trustees is not an appropriate role for the governor.

The Longmont Times-Call quoted House Speaker KC Becker as saying, “This new law will help ensure more accountability for Coloradans. It’s about good government and will help save county taxpayer money.”

 

