April saw higher home prices in much of NoCo, Boulder Valley

LOVELAND — March median home prices rose in April across much of Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley, according to a recently released report from Loveland-based multiple-listing service Information and Real Estate Services LLC.

IRES tracks home sales in Boulder, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland/Berthoud, Greeley/Evans and Estes Park, all markets within Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

Boulder’s median single-family home sale price rebounded in April, jumping from $955,000 in March to $1,275,000 last month. That’s the second-highest month price posted in Boulder this year. The median price in April was up 2.25 percent from the same month in 2018. There were 63 sales made during the month from 227 listings. The average time on the market was 66 days.

Fort Collins median prices continued their upward momentum last month. Prices ticked up slightly from $425,00 in March to $427,500 in April. That price is 4.9 percent higher than April 2018. There were 247 sales made during the month from 622 listings. The average time on the market was 71 days.

Greeley-Evans saw March median jumped from $305,500 in March to $318,919 in April. Prices in that market were up 10 percent over April 2018. There were 171 sales made during the month from 322 listings. The average time on the market was 57 days.

Median prices in Longmont were mostly flat, increasing modestly from $432,500 in March to $435,000 in April. The year-over-year price was down 2.9 percent from April 2018. There were 101 sales made during the month from 224 listings. The average time on the market was 54 days.

In the Loveland-Berthoud market, prices fell for the second consecutive month, $399,975 in March to $397,000 in April. That figure is up 2.5 percent from April 2018. There were 191 sales made during the month from 474 listings. The average time on the market was 67 days.

Estes Park median prices fell significantly last month, from to $544,500 in March to $433,000 in April. The April median price was down 12 percent over the same month last year. There were 18 sales made during the month from 104 listings. The average time on the market was 105 days.