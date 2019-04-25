Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Loveland DDA to negotiate with developers of mixed-use project

By BizWest Staff — 

LOVELAND — The Loveland Downtown Development Authority has been given the go-ahead to negotiate with developers who want to build a three-story mixed-use building at the corner of Fourth Street and Garfield Avenue. The Loveland City Council approved the negotiations at its meeting Tuesday, the Loveland Reporter-Herald reported.

The building would be completed in 2020 and would include 5,100 square feet of retail on the ground floor, with office space on the upper floors.

The DDA could provide up to $625,000 in public improvements, with the additional waiver of the material use tax, up to $50,000.

