Greeley-Weld County Airport appoints new manager

GREELEY — Cooper Anderson, operations supervisor at the Greeley-Weld County Airport, has been named the new airport manager, effective this month. Anderson replaces Gary Cyr, who is retiring.

“After numerous interviews of qualified candidates, the board firmly agreed that Cooper was the best applicant for this position,” Greeley-Weld County Airport board chairman Mike Freeman said in a prepared statement. “Cooper has a solid grasp on the vision we have for this facility and the knowledge and experience to continue making this airport a successful asset for our community.”

Anderson is a Colorado native and grew up in Franktown.

“My father and grandfather were aviators,” Anderson said. “And they got me into aviation at a young age.”

Anderson attended Metropolitan State University of Denver and graduated in 2013 with a bachelor’s of science in aviation management and a minor in business management. After graduation, he completed a year-long internship at Centennial Airport, where he participated in a runway rehabilitation project as well as other facility projects.

He came to the Greeley-Weld County Airport in 2014 and played a role in many of the airports major capital improvement projects ranging from paving projects to terminal expansion to public promotion of the facility.

“My main goal for the airport is to secure more capital for future projects,” Anderson said. “The airport is situated very well and provides great access to Northern Colorado and the Denver metro area with the expansion of WCR 49. I plan on capitalizing on the growth of the aviation community here in Colorado and nationwide.”

The Greeley-Airport board of directors will host a meet-and-greet for Anderson on May 16 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the airport, 600 Airport Road.