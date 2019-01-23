Greeley-Weld County Airport manager to retire

GREELEY — Greeley-Weld County Airport manager Gary Cyr will retire in April after eight years in that position.

Cyr has overseen $12.4 million in investments into the airport during his time as manager, according to an airport news release. Highlights of his tenure include completing the Airport Master Plan Study, overseeing the completion of a new addition to the terminal, expanding the terminal parking lot and implementing a solar farm on the west edge of the airport property.

Sponsored Content

Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell

How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction. Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections. Read More

Cyr “has been a tremendous addition to the airport,” Greeley-Weld County Airport Board chairman Mike Freeman said. “His vision and direction have brought continued success to the facility, and he will definitely be missed.”

The board will soon begin a search for Cyr’s replacement.