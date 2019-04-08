March home prices fall slightly in much of Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley

LOVELAND — March median home prices fell a bit in March across much of Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley, but the Fort Collins and Estes Park markets were bright spots, according to a recently released report from Loveland-based multiple-listing service Information and Real Estate Services LLC.

IRES tracks home sales in Boulder, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland/Berthoud, Greeley/Evans and Estes Park, all markets within Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

In Fort Collins the median price rose from $408,500 in February to $425,00 in March. That price is 3.7 percent higher than March 2018. There were 223 sales made during the month from 565 listings. The average time on the market was 73 days.

Estes Park median prices rose to $544,500 in March compared to $500,000 in February. The March median price was down nearly 13 percent over the same month last year. There were 18 sales made during the month from 90 listings. The average time on the market was 83 days.

Boulder’s median single-family home sale price dropped from $975,000 in February to $955,000 in March. That’s down from nearly $1.3 million in January. The median price in March was up less than 1 percent from the same month in 2018. There were 57 sales made during the month from 183 listings. The average time on the market was 55 days.

Greeley-Evans saw March median prices drop slightly from just over $307,000 in February to $305,500 in March. Prices in that market were up 7.6 percent over March 2018. There were 165 sales made during the month from 311 listings. The average time on the market was 64 days.

Median prices in Longmont were mostly flat, dropping from $437,500 in February to $432,500 in March. The year-over-year price was up 2 percent from March 2018. There were 80 sales made during the month from 170 listings. The average time on the market was 50 days.

In the Loveland-Berthoud market, prices were also mostly unchanged, falling from $400,000 in February to $399,975 in March. That figure is up 5.1 percent from March 2018. There were 176 sales made during the month from 407 listings. The average time on the market was 93 days.