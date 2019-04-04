HempMy Pet completes clinical trial for use of CBD on osteoarthritic dogs

BOULDER — HM Health LLC, a Boulder-based manufacturer of HempMy Pet CBD products for pets, has completed clinical trial to assess the pain-relieving impacts of CBD on osteoarthritic dogs.

“Preliminary results from this trial are quite promising,” according to a company news release.

The 90-day study involved 30 dogs and was overseen by Robin Downing with the Downing Center for Animal Pain Management in Windsor.

The dogs were “administered HempMy Pet full-spectrum CBD oil while under Downing’s care,” the release said. “Most of the participating dogs, prior to the study, were pain managed through gabapentin and/or other pain medications.”

Downing said in a statement, “As a pet pain expert, I am always on the lookout for effective strategies to relieve chronic pain in my patients. My commitment to evidence-based medicine prompted my participation in this unique pilot study. I was delighted to observe that the majority of dogs enrolled in the study demonstrated a clear benefit from taking this CBD product.”