HempMy Pet completes clinical trial for use of CBD on osteoarthritic dogs

BOULDER — HM Health LLC, a Boulder-based manufacturer of HempMy Pet CBD products for pets, has completed clinical trial to assess the pain-relieving impacts of CBD on osteoarthritic dogs.
“Preliminary results from this trial are quite promising,” according to a company news release.
Sponsored Content
Demystifying Your Balance Sheet - For Business Owners
Tap into your company’s potential by taking some of the mystery out of your balance sheet. At Elevations Credit Union, helping our business members optimize their financial performance is exactly what we do.
The 90-day study involved 30 dogs and was overseen by Robin Downing with the Downing Center for Animal Pain Management in Windsor.
The dogs were “administered HempMy Pet full-spectrum CBD oil while under Downing’s care,” the release said. “Most of the participating dogs, prior to the study, were pain managed through gabapentin and/or other pain medications.”
Downing said in a statement, “As a pet pain expert, I am always on the lookout for effective strategies to relieve chronic pain in my patients. My commitment to evidence-based medicine prompted my participation in this unique pilot study. I was delighted to observe that the majority of dogs enrolled in the study demonstrated a clear benefit from taking this CBD product.”
BOULDER — HM Health LLC, a Boulder-based manufacturer of HempMy Pet CBD products for pets, has completed clinical trial to assess the pain-relieving impacts of CBD on osteoarthritic dogs.
“Preliminary results from this trial are quite promising,” according to a company news release.
Sponsored Content
Demystifying Your Balance Sheet - For Business Owners
Tap into your company’s potential by taking some of the mystery out of your balance sheet. At Elevations Credit Union, helping our business members optimize their financial performance is exactly what we do.
The 90-day study involved 30 dogs and was overseen by Robin Downing with the Downing Center for Animal Pain Management in Windsor.
The dogs were “administered HempMy Pet full-spectrum CBD oil while under Downing’s care,” the release said. “Most of the participating dogs, prior to the study, were pain managed through gabapentin and/or other pain medications.”
Downing said in a statement, “As a pet pain expert, I am always on the lookout for effective strategies to relieve chronic pain in my patients. My commitment to evidence-based medicine prompted my participation in this unique pilot study. I was delighted to observe that the majority of dogs enrolled in the study demonstrated a clear benefit from taking this CBD product.”
…