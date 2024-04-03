Guess which Colorado town is ranked U.S.’s ‘most 420-friendly’

Boulder, Denver and Colorado Springs were among Upgraded Points’ Top 10 “most 420-friendly” cities for cannabis tourism. Courtesy Upgraded Points.

Boulder is the nation’s most 420-friendly city for cannabis tourists, according to an analysis from travel credit card guide Upgraded Points.

“Highlighting destinations where travelers can freely enjoy cannabis-friendly accommodations, the analysis pinpoints the top cities in states where recreational marijuana use is legal,” UP said.

“Leading with 104.3 420-friendly rentals per 100,000, Boulder showcases Colorado’s pivotal role in combining legalization and cannabis-friendly accommodations,” according to the rankings report0.

In addition to Boulder (1), Denver (6) and Colorado Springs (7) made Upgraded Points’ Top 10. “Cities like Boulder, Denver, and Colorado Springs underscore the state’s leading role in cannabis legalization, including full integration into the hospitality industry,” the analysis said.

“Over the years, we’ve seen a lot of legislative change on this issue, so we are happy to assist travelers in finding cities that offer cannabis-friendly tourism,” UP editor-in-chief Keri Stooksbury said in a prepared statement. “Accommodating destinations reflect a broader shift towards more cannabis culture within the travel industry.”