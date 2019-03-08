TriBuild buys construction management software firm

BROOMFIELD — TriBuild Inc., a Broomfield-based provider of software-as-a-service solutions for the construction industry, recently acquired cloud-based construction management software firm Radar Construction Software Inc.

Radar, which is based in Mead, builds “project management applications to enable trade contractors to work more efficiently, facilitating key functions including preparing bid and request for information submissions, change order processing, contract management, equipment tracking, scheduling and deadline monitoring,” according to a TriBuild news release.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We’re excited to join the very capable team at TriBuild,” Radar CEO Natalie Abshier said in a prepared statement. “Radar’s software has evolved significantly since our first project management system, ConstructJob, as we combined the latest advancements in technology with our many years of experience in the specialty contractor trades.”