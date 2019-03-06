Boulder County Business Hall of Fame names 2019 inductees

BOULDER —The Boulder County Business Hall of Fame has selected its Class of 2019.
The inductees will be honored at a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., April 26, at the Embassy Suites, 2601 Canyon Blvd., in Boulder.
This year’s inductees are:
- Marcel Arsenault and Pete Wells, Real Capital Solutions, Louisville.
- George Berg, Berg Hill Greenleaf & Ruscitti LLP, Boulder.
- Henry Braly, Braly Frontier Inc., Longmont.
- Charles Haertling, Boulder architect (posthumous induction).
- Sam and Cheryl Sussman, Eight Days a Week, Boulder.
- Vicki Trumbo, executive director, Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, Lafayette.
- Phil Wiland, Wiland Inc., Longmont.
Tickets to the luncheon may be purchased by clicking here.
To become a sponsor of the 2019 Boulder County Business Hall of Fame program and event, contact Jeffrey Kash at 303-443-4672, ext. 1121.
