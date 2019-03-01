Greeley receives financial reporting award

GREELEY — The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has awarded the city of Greeley’s Finance Department the Certificate of Achievement of Excellence in Financial Reporting for its comprehensive annual financial report.

The award is the highest in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. The department has received the award for 35 consecutive years.

The certificate will be officially presented during the March 5 Greeley City Council meeting. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at 1001 11th Avenue and is open to the public.

The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the standards of the program including demonstrating a spirit of full public disclosure.