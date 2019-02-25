ENGlobal moves Colorado offices from Broomfield to Denver

DENVER — ENGlobal Corp. (NASDAQ: ENG), a Houston-headquartered engineering firm servicing the energy industry, has moved its Colorado offices from Broomfield to Denver.

The company formerly housed its engineering and construction operations at 10901 West 120th Ave., an office in Broomfield’s Interlocken business park. Colorado operations will now be located on the 24th floor at 700 17th St., according to ENGlobal news release.

We are excited to have now made this long-planned move downtown and expect to derive many important benefits for our valued clients as well as our Denver-based personnel,” Bruce Williams, ENGlobal senior vice president of engineering, said in a prepared statement. “This move is long overdue, as many of our business relationships are located within blocks of the new downtown location, and our team looks forward to greater efficiency and access in serving them.”