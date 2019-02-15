PRPA moves forward with 20-MW solar array

FORT COLLINS — Platte River Power Authority has signed a power purchase agreement with GCL New Energy and DEPCOM Power in order to move ahead with plans to install 20 megawatts of new solar power capacity at its Rawhide Energy Station.

The wholesale power supplier, owned by member cities Loveland, Longmont, Fort Collins and Estes Park, met with neighboring property owners in January and has submitted an application with Larimer County planners to obtain site permits for the solar installation.

“This project has been in the works for some time,” Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River, said in a press release. “We look forward to providing additional non-carbon energy resources to our owner communities and their customers.”

The proposed array will include a 2 MWh battery storage system. It complements the 30-megawatt Rawhide Flats Solar installation that was completed in 2016. The Rawhide Energy Station, located north of Fort Collins, is also home to five natural gas-fired combustion turbines and the 280-megawatt Unit 1 generator, a coal-fired power plant. If permits are approved by late spring, construction could begin in the summer and conclude in early 2020, when the project will begin delivering energy to Platte River.