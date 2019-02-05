New Mercer Commons Memory Care Offers Respite

New Mercer Commons is now offering short term respite stays in assisted memory care. Respite stays benefit both residents and caregivers alike. Perhaps your loved one would benefit from more oversight in a small setting, social stimulation, or a secure living environment? As a caregiver, maybe you need time to catch up on your own life, get away, or simply take a break. Regardless of your reason, a respite stay in New Mercer’s memory care may be the answer!

Our memory care provides a supportive and safe environment where residents are encouraged to continue to participate in life. We offer both formal and informal activities. Informal activities are everyday interactions which create personal meaning, a sense of community, choices, and fun. Staff is trained to help residents engage in these spontaneous moments, which can include setting the table or putting up holiday decorations.

The formal activities we provide are specifically designed to engage those living with dementia. Residents are able to choose from a variety of brain, body, and spiritual activities. We also offer therapeutic activities which include pet and music therapy. Some of our resident favorite activities are table ball, painting on the patio, and music melodies.

In addition to our regular programs, we provide residents on memory care the opportunity to interact with the local community by bringing in outside resources and coordinating excursions. We offer a variety of entertainment from talented performers in the area. And residents are invited on our activity bus for scenic van drives.

Our memory care offers opportunities for residents to continue to engage. With a respite stay, caregivers can focus on their personal needs or take off on vacation with peace of mind knowing their loved one is receiving the specialized care they need and deserve in an enriching environment.