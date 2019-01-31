Education tech firm DreamUp moves HQ to Boulder, adds board members

BOULDER — Education technology company DreamUp PBC has moved its national headquarters from Washington to Boulder.

DreamUp makes educational programs to help children learn about space.

“Our goal is to make space accessible to everyone,” DreamUp CEO Carie Lemack said in a statement. “Boulder is an ideal fit for DreamUp because entrepreneurship, innovation and education are all deeply ingrained in the fabric of the community. We are excited about the new opportunities in front of us, and we look forward to leveraging the knowledge and guidance of our accomplished advisory board members as we continue to grow and evolve.”

The company also recently formed its first advisory board, made up of: Bart Epstein, CEO of the nonprofit Jefferson Education Exchange and a research associate professor at University of Virginia; Lawrence Friedman, American Institutes for Research vice president; Christian Greer, chief officer for science, education and experience at Saint Louis Science Center; Donald James, former NASA administrator; educational consultant Abner Oakes; Katrina Stevens, former deputy director at the U.S. Department of Education; and retired NASA astronaut Nicole Stott.