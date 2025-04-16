CU awarded $22K from Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator

DENVER — The University of Colorado will receive $220,000 from the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator to implement Inovues’ advanced window technology in aging campus buildings.

“Inovues’ patented insulating glass retrofit technology transforms the windows and glass curtain walls in buildings into high-performing systems that can incorporate the latest energy-saving and smart glass innovations without removing, replacing, drilling, or altering any existing components,” according to the company’s website.

The Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator is a $55 million clean-technology program funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation and co-administered by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

CU is among 10 participants in the inaugural cohort of the incubator’s new Scalable Tech Track program for cleantech adoption.

“The projects selected for this inaugural cohort embody the spirit of collaboration and innovation,” Sarah Derdowski, program manager at NREL, said in a prepared statement. “By integrating an ecosystem approach with scalable drop-in solutions, these pilots aim to demonstrate how energy technologies can address pressing resiliency and infrastructure challenges while establishing replicable pathways for widespread impact.”

