Anthem Structural Engineers expands to Steamboat Springs

BOULDER — Boulder-based engineering firm Anthem Structural Engineers is expanding with the addition of a new office in Steamboat Springs.

The office, Anthem’s second, will allow the company to better serve commercial and residential sector client’s in Colorado’s mountain towns.

“We have several long-standing clients in Colorado’s mountain community, two right here in Steamboat already,” Anthem founder Derek Henderson said in a statement. “As this particular mountain market continues its growth, we are excited to be able to serve the architects, builders, developers, and homeowners here for their structural design needs.”