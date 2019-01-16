Forecast: Boulder could be one of nation’s top metros for real estate appreciation

BOULDER — The Boulder metropolitan area, which makes up the entirety of Boulder County, is projected to have the ninth highest residential real estate value appreciation during 2019, according to a newly released forecast from Veros Real Estate Solutions, a California-based predictive analytics firm.

Appreciation for homes during the year is expected to be 7.7 percent.

Homes in Grand Junction, the only other Colorado metro area to crack the Veros’ top 10, are expected to appreciate 7.5 percent, good for 10th on the list.

Boise-Nampa, Idaho, tops the list at a projected 9.5 percent appreciation rate.

Nationwide appreciation is expected to be slower in 2019 than in recent years, according to the forecast.

“While the market fundamentals remain solid and we still expect the overall housing market to remain healthy, there is a definite slowing down of most markets from last quarter’s update,” Eric Fox, Veros vice president of statistical and economic modeling, said in a prepared statement. “ … We do not see a crash,” Fox cautioned, “but simply a slowing down as the strength of the past few years is expected to dissipate somewhat in most markets.”