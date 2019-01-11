Home » Industry News » Technology

Colorado Bioscience Association hosts industry showcase

By Jensen Werley — 

DENVER — The Colorado Bioscience Association is hosting its fourth annual Life Science Industry Showcase.

The showcase is co-hosted by the Academia Industry Alliance. The networking event features 30 Colorado biotech, pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostic companies connecting to 400 undergraduate, master’s, doctorate, post-graduate students and instructors from Colorado universities.

Companies seeking a life-science-focused workforce can meet with a high volume of potential employees at all levels, while also highlighting the technologies and innovations happening in Colorado.

The event takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the University of Colorado Denver Anschutz Medical Campus in the Krugman Conference Hall, 12700 E. 19th Ave. in Aurora. Academics and students interested in attending can register online.

DENVER — The Colorado Bioscience Association is hosting its fourth annual Life Science Industry Showcase.

The showcase is co-hosted by the Academia Industry Alliance. The networking event features 30 Colorado biotech, pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostic companies connecting to 400 undergraduate, master’s, doctorate, post-graduate students and instructors from Colorado universities.

Companies seeking a life-science-focused workforce can meet with a high volume of potential employees at all levels, while also highlighting the technologies and innovations happening in Colorado.

The event takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the University of Colorado Denver Anschutz Medical Campus in the Krugman Conference Hall, 12700 E. 19th Ave. in Aurora. Academics and students interested in attending can register online.


 