Colorado Bioscience Association hosts industry showcase

DENVER — The Colorado Bioscience Association is hosting its fourth annual Life Science Industry Showcase.
The showcase is co-hosted by the Academia Industry Alliance. The networking event features 30 Colorado biotech, pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostic companies connecting to 400 undergraduate, master’s, doctorate, post-graduate students and instructors from Colorado universities.
Sponsored Content
Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell
How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction.
Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections.
Companies seeking a life-science-focused workforce can meet with a high volume of potential employees at all levels, while also highlighting the technologies and innovations happening in Colorado.
The event takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the University of Colorado Denver Anschutz Medical Campus in the Krugman Conference Hall, 12700 E. 19th Ave. in Aurora. Academics and students interested in attending can register online.
DENVER — The Colorado Bioscience Association is hosting its fourth annual Life Science Industry Showcase.
The showcase is co-hosted by the Academia Industry Alliance. The networking event features 30 Colorado biotech, pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostic companies connecting to 400 undergraduate, master’s, doctorate, post-graduate students and instructors from Colorado universities.
Sponsored Content
Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell
How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction.
Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections.
Companies seeking a life-science-focused workforce can meet with a high volume of potential employees at all levels, while also highlighting the technologies and innovations happening in Colorado.
The event takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the University of Colorado Denver Anschutz Medical Campus in the Krugman Conference Hall, 12700 E. 19th Ave. in Aurora. Academics and students interested in attending can register online.
…