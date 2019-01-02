Encision completes private placement of stock

BOULDER — Encision Inc., a medical device company that has developed technology to prevent stray electrosurgical burns, completed a private placement of 875,000 shares of its common stock.

The private placement to CMED Partners LLLP represents 7.6 percent of the total number of shares. It will raise a total of $350,000 or 40 cents per share, before costs.

“We appreciate the continued confidence that CMED has placed in us,” Greg Trudel, resident and CEO of Encision, said in a prepared statement. “Net proceeds from the sale of the shares will be used for general business purposes and, in particular, for greater sales, marketing, and research and development presence.”

The securities were offered only to CMED, an accredited investor.