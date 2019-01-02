Boulder company creates chairlift information system

BOULDER — Skiers at Colorado resorts, starting with Winter Park so far, will soon have real-time access to resort data while they ski.

Alpine Media Technology LLC of Centennial engaged Boulder-based company Human Design LLC to create a system capable of providing information to skiers while they ride ski lifts or as they use their smartphones to find information. Previously, real-time information was limited because of WiFi and cell-tower connectivity. The system uses the lift itself to be the connecting mechanism for the data.

Information includes listings of which lifts are operating and for how long, maps of ski runs and the resort, temperature and weather information, and more. Information is freshened with each lift-run cycle.

The interface is portable and works on any screen or mobile phone, the company said in a written statement.