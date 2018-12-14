Home » Newsletters » Afternoon

BizWest, Brewmented team on ‘Meet the Newsroom’ event in Longmont

By BizWest Staff — 

LONGMONT — Members of the public will have a chance to meet the people behind the bylines, Jan. 22, when BizWest conducts the fourth in a series of “Meet the Newsroom” events, this time in Longmont.

Brewmented in Longmont is hosting BizWest’s next Meet the Newsroom event.

 

The gathering will be conducted from 4 to 5:30 p.m., Jan. 22, at Brewmented, 900 S. Hover St., Unit C. Attendees can learn:

  • How to submit press releases.
  • How to get their company in BizWest lists and directories.
  • Which reporters cover which beats.
  • Essential information to include in a press release.
  • What types of stories the publication is seeking.
  • What BizWest events are upcoming.

Attendees can RSVP using the BizWest Facebook page.

 

