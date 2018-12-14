BizWest, Brewmented team on ‘Meet the Newsroom’ event in Longmont

LONGMONT — Members of the public will have a chance to meet the people behind the bylines, Jan. 22, when BizWest conducts the fourth in a series of “Meet the Newsroom” events, this time in Longmont.
The gathering will be conducted from 4 to 5:30 p.m., Jan. 22, at Brewmented, 900 S. Hover St., Unit C. Attendees can learn:
- How to submit press releases.
- How to get their company in BizWest lists and directories.
- Which reporters cover which beats.
- Essential information to include in a press release.
- What types of stories the publication is seeking.
- What BizWest events are upcoming.
Attendees can RSVP using the BizWest Facebook page.
LONGMONT — Members of the public will have a chance to meet the people behind the bylines, Jan. 22, when BizWest conducts the fourth in a series of “Meet the Newsroom” events, this time in Longmont.
The gathering will be conducted from 4 to 5:30 p.m., Jan. 22, at Brewmented, 900 S. Hover St., Unit C. Attendees can learn:
- How to submit press releases.
- How to get their company in BizWest lists and directories.
- Which reporters cover which beats.
- Essential information to include in a press release.
- What types of stories the publication is seeking.
- What BizWest events are upcoming.
Attendees can RSVP using the BizWest Facebook page.
…