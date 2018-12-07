Grass-fed beef company raises additional $6 million

DENVER — Teton Waters Ranch, a grass-fed beef operation based in Denver, has raised $6 million to expand the company.

Company CEO Mike Murray told BusinessDen that the money will be used to expand its retail exposure, to fund innovation and marketing.

SEC filings show the company has raised $34.8 million since mid-2014. The company was born in the Teton Valley of Idaho on the premise of seeding native grass and allowing cattle to graze and fertilize the land. The cattle when ready for market are sold in 2,000 stores nationwide.