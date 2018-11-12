Ticket deadline for Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference is Tuesday

BOULDER — The final deadline for purchase of tickets to the 2018 Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference is noon, Tuesday, Nov. 13. The event is Thursday, Nov. 15.

The annual conference, which is nearly sold out for this year, draws Realtors, developers, contractors, lenders, and anyone connected with the real estate industry. It will be at the Embassy Suites hotel at 2601 Canyon Blvd. in Boulder.

Topics for this year’s conference will include forecasts for both the residential and commercial sectors, a look at all the major development projects throughout the region, a discussion about use of blockchain in the real estate industry, the impact of technology on the marketplace, a look at the impact of the limited supply of real estate in the region and a discussion by icons of the industry on keys to success.

Tickets may be purchased from this link. They are $84.49.