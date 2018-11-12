Centennial health tech startup files for bankruptcy

CENTENNIAL — MDValuate, a Centennial-based health-tech startup, has filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy after five years in business.

The company, which makes software that gathers patient feedback on doctors, said it owes $2.1 million to between 50 and 99 creditors, reports BusinessDen. MDValuate listed assets of $4.7 million.

In Chapter 7 bankruptcy, a company will likely liquidate its assets, with a trustee overseeing the process.