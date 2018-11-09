Larimer saw spike in drilling applications before election

Larimer County saw a spike in oil and gas well drilling applications in the days leading up to the 2018 election.
The Coloradoan reported that 34 new wells were requested — wells that could have been restricted if Proposition 112 had passed. In the year prior, energy companies applied for only eight wells in the county.
Sponsored Content
Lines of Credit and Working Capital Solutions for Business Owners
Having reliable access to working capital is critical to the health of any business. While there are many funding options, a secured line of credit is often the easiest and least expensive way to access working capital.
Statewide, companies applied for more than 2,700 wells in the time between when Prop. 112 made the ballot and election day, the newspaper reported.
Proposition 112, which saw a massive advertising campaign against it prior to the election, failed to pass.
Larimer County saw a spike in oil and gas well drilling applications in the days leading up to the 2018 election.
The Coloradoan reported that 34 new wells were requested — wells that could have been restricted if Proposition 112 had passed. In the year prior, energy companies applied for only eight wells in the county.
Sponsored Content
For those who support locally owned banks, consolidation has reduced the count, but choices still exist
Have you noticed how consolidation in the U.S. banking industry has resulted in fewer Colorado banks? With the strength of the Colorado economy, one might assume that would lead to a growing local banking sector, but for Colorado businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors who prefer dealing with a local bank, there are fewer options due to continuing consolidation.
Statewide, companies applied for more than 2,700 wells in the time between when Prop. 112 made the ballot and election day, the newspaper reported.
Proposition 112, which saw a massive advertising campaign against it prior to the election, failed to pass.
…