Larimer saw spike in drilling applications before election

Larimer County saw a spike in oil and gas well drilling applications in the days leading up to the 2018 election.

The Coloradoan reported that 34 new wells were requested — wells that could have been restricted if Proposition 112 had passed. In the year prior, energy companies applied for only eight wells in the county.

Statewide, companies applied for more than 2,700 wells in the time between when Prop. 112 made the ballot and election day, the newspaper reported.

Proposition 112, which saw a massive advertising campaign against it prior to the election, failed to pass.