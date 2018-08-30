Demo begins for new Fort Collins student housing

FORT COLLINS — Five West Prospect Road homes are being demolished to make way for new student housing that will serve about 800 students.

The complex, called The Standard, will have 230 units and 794 beds, reports The Coloradoan.

The homes that will be demolished are from 820 to 900 W. Prospect Road. The property also includes a ground lease for 775 W. Lake St. It is located near Colorado State University’s new stadium.

The project includes 41 one-bedroom apartments, 32 two-bedroom apartments, 39 three-bedroom apartments, 74 four-bedroom apartments and 54 five-bedroom apartments.

LCD Acquisition, the developer, paid more than $6 million for the properties, according to The Coloradoan.