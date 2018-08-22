Greeley-based KUNC public radio hires Welch as news director

GREELEY — Catherine Welch has joined KUNC public radio as director of news content.

Prior to moving to Colorado, Welch was news director at WMFE in Orlando, Fla. Previous roles as news director include Rhode Island Public Radio, WHQR in Wilmington, N.C., and KBIA in Columbia, Mo.

She has won several regional Edward R. Murrow awards and awards from the Public Radio News Directors Inc., New England Associated Press, North Carolina Press Association, Missouri Press Association and Missouri Broadcasters Association.

On June 12, 2016, Welch led the WMFE newsroom covering the Pulse nightclub shooting that left 49 dead and more than 50 injured. She and the newsroom reported on the shooting both locally, nationally and internationally.

In 2009, she was part of a National Public Radio series on America’s Battalion out of Camp Lejeune, N.C., following Marine families during the battalion’s deployment to southern Afghanistan.

Before joining the public radio family, she worked in television at KTVU in Oakland, Calif., and at the cable technology network formerly known as TechTV.

KUNC, 91.5 FM, is Northern Colorado’s NPR affiliate, with a network of 19 stations and translators around the state, including 102.7 FM in Boulder, and 91.7 FM in Golden and Denver west metro.