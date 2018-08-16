Three Front Range firms are finalists for bioscience showcase

BOULDER and FORT COLLINS — Three Front Range life-science companies are finalists for the Colorado Bioscience Association Venture Showcase.

The three finalists — BRAVA Diagnostics in Boulder, Cetya Therapeutics in Fort Collins and Velóce Corp. in Fort Collins — will pitch at a panel of investors and partners at the Colorado Life Science Innovation Forum. The companies are competing for a $7,500 cash prize.

Brava Diagnostics is developing and will commercialize acute-care diagnostics using a rapid-testing platform. The company is seeking seed financing to fund its first products, which will be focused on cardiac markers.

Cetya Therapeutics Inc. is commercializing histone deacetylase inhibitors, or HDACi. HDACi are used in psychiatry and neurology as mood stabilizers and anti-epileptics. They’re being investigated for other uses, such as in cancer or inflammatory diseases. Cetya is basing its inhibitors on largazole, an enzyme.

Velóce Corp. is pioneering wireless drug delivery and monitoring systems in digital health. Its system, SmartTab, is an ingestible capsule that contains an electronic monitor/receiver that can be remotely triggered from an external device. The SmartTab can deliver active ingredients to specific areas of the body.

The three companies will compete on Friday, Sept. 14, in Westminster.