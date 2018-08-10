Eggplant extends software reach to Australasia

LONDON, U.K., BOULDER — Eggplant, a provider of customer experience-optimization solutions, has partnered with Matrium Technologies Pty Ltd. to expand its products and services into the Australasian region.

Eggplant selected Matrium Technologies as its chosen partner due to its experience within the information-technology and software sector in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore in the areas of network testing, security and visibility, the company said in a press release. With similar software solutions, Eggplant and Matrium Technologies will partner to expand Eggplant’s Customer Experience Optimization offering.

Eggplant’s solution uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics to predict business and user impacts across different interfaces, platforms and devices.

Matrium Technologies, which specializes in telecommunication, government and enterprise sectors, will become a reseller providing support and services for Eggplant’s software in the region.

“Matrium Technologies will play a crucial role in Eggplant’s expansion into the Australasia region,” Eggplant CEO John Bates said in a prepared statement. “Providing an excellent customer experience is paramount in today’s connected world, and we’re excited to help our clients delight their users in new regions.”

Brad Crismale, CEO of Matrium Technologies, added: “We are really looking forward to representing Eggplant in the Australian and New Zealand marketplace. Its Customer Experience Optimization Suite is the perfect complement to our existing automation solution set, and it really strengthens and broadens our automation capabilities going forward.”

Eggplant — then known as TestPlant Inc. — opened its North American headquarters at 2995 Wilderness Place, Suite 130, in Boulder in October 2016. TestPlant in April 2018 rebranded the entire company as Eggplant