Fortune 250 company eyes state for 800 jobs

DENVER — A Fortune 250 company is considering Colorado and one other state for its new global headquarters that could create 800 new jobs.

The Denver Business Journal reports that the Colorado Economic Development Commission voted Wednesday to provide as much as $27 million in incentives to the company, identified as “Project Cardinal.” The company hails from the consumer-products and e-commerce industry and would invest as much as $200 million on the new headquarters as it consolidates various brands to one location.

The state incentives would be the second-highest ever offered, according to the Business Journal, topped only by $34 million provided in 2017 to Charter Communications.

“Project Cardinal” would provide average wages of $185,781 and would begin relocation next year.

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade also proposed incentives for “Project Iris,” a company from the Washington, D.C., area that is considering locating a research-and-development facility and production facility in Boulder County. The project would receive up to $9.4 million in incentives. The company would create as many as 1,097 jobs and also is considering Indiana, Tennessee and Virginia.