New entrepreneur-in-residence for CU engineering school

BOULDER — The University of Colorado Boulder College of Engineering and Applied Science has a new entrepreneur-in-residence.

Mark Sirangelo, who previously was the head of Sierra Nevada Corp.’s Space Systems, is joining the college of engineering this month after 10 years at SNC.

“Mark is an aerospace visionary who recognizes that CU Boulder is a premier research and innovation engine for the United States and the hub of Colorado’s aerospace ecosystem,” Bobby Braun, dean of the engineering school, said in a prepared statement. “A leader in entrepreneurial space, a contributor to national security, a pilot and veteran, Mark’s expertise and creativity are a perfect mix for this groundbreaking institution.”

Sirangelo is joining the school at a time when it is building a $100 million aerospace building, set to open next summer. While at CU Boulder, Sirangelo will focus on building the industry’s entrepreneurial spirit.

“I am thrilled to be joining CU Boulder and its premier aerospace program at this pivotal time.” Sirangelo said in a prepared statement. “Helping to support the growing connection between aerospace, engineering, education and the entrepreneurial ecosystem is an exciting opportunity that I truly look forward to.”