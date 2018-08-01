Associates in Family Medicine expanding in Windsor

WINDSOR — Associates in Family Medicine said Tuesday it plans to start construction on a two-story medical building at the southeast corner of Main and 17th streets in Windsor that will allow it to expand services.

Based in Fort Collins, Associates in Family Medicine expects the 14,200-square-foot building to be completed in the spring of next year.

It will have five times the square footage of its current space in Windsor at 1455 Main St. Health-care providers at the current space, along with new providers, will work out of the new building.

Services will include non-emergency urgent care, obstetrics, pediatrics and radiology services, according to a prepared statement.

AFM’s chief financial officer, Gavin Kaszynski, said local companies were hired to work on the project including Windsor-based Elder Construction, Vaught Frye Larson Aronson Architects in Fort Collins and Windsor-based civil engineering firm Interwest Consulting Group.